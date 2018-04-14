UNLV spring football report: Day 15

UNLV concluded spring practices with its spring football game Saturday at Peter Johann Memorial Field. The Rebels’ starting defense showed some promise in the scrimmage.

UNLV'S quarterback Armani Rogers (1) talks to a teammate during UNLV's spring football game at the Peter Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, on the spring football game Saturday at Peter Johann Memorial Field:

“I think we got over 80 snaps. A lot of guys got out there and got reps. It’s good to see four quarterbacks out there throwing the ball and making completions. … Struggled dropping the ball early offensively. I thought (sophomore quarterback) Armani (Rogers) came out and had one of his better days.

“The (No.) 1 (defense) came out and played real well. Obviously, we’ve got to continue to build depth. When I introduced the guys today that signed, you saw some of those defensive linemen, some of those (defensive backs), there are more guys coming that are going to help bolster this team. But I like where we’re at right now.”

Notes

— Senior Xzaviar Campbell rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on six carries. He took advantage of senior Lexington Thomas and sophomore Charles Williams being out held to give other backs work.

— Rogers completed 3 of 7 passes for 20 yards, sophomore Max Gilliam 5 of 9 for 24 yards and an interception, freshman Kenyon Oblad 7 of 10 for 91 yards and a touchdown, and redshirt freshman Marckell Grayson 3 of 3 for 48 yards and a TD.

— Junior safety Soli Afalava led the defense with five tackles and also intercepted a pass and returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown.

— About 3,200 fans attended the scrimmage.

