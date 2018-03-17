UNLV spring football report: Day 6

UNLV tries some two-tailback offense, and running back Charles Williams is close to returning from an ankle injury. Quarterback Armani Rogers has improved his accuracy in the short-passing game.

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, on Day Six of spring football practices Saturday at Rebel Park:

“A good day today. There was a lot of energy out there today. Last Saturday wasn’t bad, but it just felt like the end of the week. Today, we wanted to feel like the beginning of the week, and they came out and did a really good job. That means they took care of their business last night and came in fresh ready to go.”

Notes

— UNLV worked some with two tailbacks in seniors Lexington Thomas and Xzaviar Campbell.

“When they’re in there together, we’re in a package called ‘20 speed,’ so it’s more of a two-tailback package,” Sanchez said. “You will see both of those guys back there, and it’s to create a little bit more speed and explosiveness.”

— Sophomore running back Charles Williams, who missed almost the entire season with an ankle injury, is close to returning. He is participating in noncontact drills and will go into shoulder pads when the Rebels return from spring practice on April 3.

“We’ll probably keep him out of the live stuff, but he’ll start practicing when we come back from spring break,” Sanchez said.

— Sanchez said he was pleased with the improvement sophomore quarterback Armani Rogers has made with his accuracy.

“Armani did a really good job in the short passing game today,” Sanchez said. “That’s one of the biggest things. We’ve all seen how strong his arm is, and he can throw the ball down the field. The biggest hurdle for him coming into this season is being really efficient, especially on third downs, in the short passing game, and he showed that today.”

— UNLV concluded its second week of spring practices. The Rebels will go again at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday next week before leaving for spring break. All practices are open to the public.

