UNLV spring football report: Day 8

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez said he was pleased with how all four quarterbacks performed in Thursday’s scrimmage at Rebel Park. It was the Rebels’ final practice before spring break.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches as his players practice on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, on Day Eight of spring football practices Thursday at Rebel Park:

“We did a live scrimmage for 30 minutes. Got a lot of reps with the ones and the twos. Got all the quarterbacks in. It was good to see some give and take. The defense got a couple of three-and-outs. (Quarterback) Armani (Rogers) started off slow and (then) made some good plays. (Backup quarterback) Max (Gilliam) had some really good throws. (QB Kenyon) Oblad did some good things. Heck, even (QB) Marckell (Grayson) had some really good throws. It’s good to see four quarterbacks who can come in and contribute. … Defensively, those guys are flying around, playing with a ton of energy. Some of the blitz packages and those type of things gave our O-line fits.”

Notes

— Sanchez said he was so impressed with Gilliam, a junior college transfer, that he could take over the offense if necessary.

“I’m really impressed with Max over the last eight practices,” Sanchez said. “I wouldn’t have one bit of hesitation having him go in and run the offense.”

— Linebacker Javin White broke a hand and will be out two to three months. He’s expected to be ready for preseason training camp.

— Running back Lexington Thomas did not play in the scrimmage.

“The last thing you want to do is get Lex hurt in camp,” Sanchez said. “We all know what he can do. He’s proven it time and time again.

— This was the final practice before spring break. UNLV next practices April 3. All practices are open to the public.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.