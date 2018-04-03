UNLV spring football starts again after spring break

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez was disappointed in the offense’s energy in Tuesday’s practice, the team’s first after spring break.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches as his players practice on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, on Day Nine of spring football practices Tuesday at Rebel Park:

“You always worry about coming back off a break, being a little lethargic. I thought we started off slow. I thought the defense picked it up and did well today. I thought the offense kind of was a little hit or miss all day communication-wise. The passion wasn’t where it needed to be. So not extremely disappointed, but a little disappointed in the energy level of the offense. … We’ll go back and work on that. Part of it is just maturity, getting back in the right sleeping patterns. We’re an early morning practice team. Those things are going to happen, but it can’t happen twice.”

Notes

— The Fertitta Football Complex is getting closer to reality. Part of the parking lot next to Rebel Park was fenced off, and two of the entrances to the practice field were closed.

“They’re really starting to move dirt and construction and everything this week,” Sanchez said. “That’s exciting, and it’s been a long time coming.”

— Senior linebacker Jacob Rominger (knee) practiced for the first time this spring. He still is being held out of contact.

— With injuries to other players at left guard, senior Zack Singer practiced with the first team. Center is his primary position, and Sanchez said that’s where Singer would be lining up if junior Julio Garcia II (back) and freshman Matt Brayton (toe) were healthy.

