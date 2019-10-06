UNLV stagnant in 38-13 loss to No. 16 Boise State

A change in quarterbacks did little to spark a struggling UNLV offense. The Rebels lost 38-13 to No. 16 Boise State on Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Boise State Broncos wide receiver John Hightower (16) fights for a deflected pass with UNLV Rebels defensive back Jericho Flowers (7) in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Boise State Broncos wide receiver John Hightower (16) streaks down the sideline for a second-quarter touchdown reception during the Broncos road game with UNLV on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Nick Dehdashtian (98) leaps to try and block the pass of Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Boise State Broncos wide receiver John Hightower (16) celebrates with Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) after Hightower scored on a second-quarter touchdown reception during the Broncos road game with UNLV on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Boise State Broncos tight end Garrett Collingham (5) celebrates with Boise State Broncos offensive lineman Dallas Holliday (72), Boise State Broncos running back Robert Mahone (34) and Boise State Broncos wide receiver Connor Riddle (89) after Collingham scored a touchdown in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) makes a sideline pass before the rush from Boise State Broncos linebacker Demitri Washington (38) reaches him in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Boise State Broncos wide receiver John Hightower (16) reaches to try and bring in a pass over UNLV Rebels defensive back Jericho Flowers (7) in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) breaks free of UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (35) for a big run in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) scrambles past Boise State Broncos nose tackle Scale Igiehon (90) in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) is sandwiched between Boise State defenders in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Boise State Broncos cornerback Avery Williams (26) returns a kick past UNLV Rebels linebacker Kyle Beaudry (44) in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Boise State Broncos wide receiver John Hightower (16) streaks down the sideline for a big run with a block from Boise State Broncos running back Robert Mahone (34) in the first half during the Broncos road game with UNLV on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Boise State Broncos running back Robert Mahone (34) tries to break free of UNLV Rebels linebacker Farrell Hester II (53) in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) scrambles past Boise State Broncos nose tackle Scale Igiehon (90) in the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad tries to recover a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV changed quarterbacks during the week, but the Rebels are still trying to figure out how to get their offense moving.

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad struggled to get into a rhythm Saturday night, and the Rebels lost 38-13 to No. 16 Boise State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Rebels (1-4, 0-2 Mountain West). They play at Vanderbilt next Saturday.

Boise State improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the conference.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. The problems go beyond quarterback.

Oblad, playing in place of usual starter Armani Rogers (sprained knee), looked overwhelmed at times. By halftime, he had completed just 5 of 17 passes for 32 yards, and the Rebels were outgained 339 yards to 111.

The knock on Rogers was his accuracy, especially with passes downfield. But at least Rogers could make plays with his feet.

Both quarterbacks have had difficulty with receivers who have problems creating separation, and the occasional dropped pass has done nothing to help matters.

Because opponents don’t fear the passing game, they have been able to shut down UNLV’s run game, which has gone missing since the second quarter of the Sept. 14 game at Northwestern.

The offensive line also has disappointed. Coaches shuffled starters during the week, but against Boise State, those changes felt like the old line about moving deck chairs on the Titanic.

The effect of the change in offensive coordinators can’t be overlooked. The Rebels’ offense had an identity under Barney Cotton, who had to step aside in July because he needs a heart transplant. UNLV hasn’t found one under Garin Justice.

2. The countdown continues.

UNLV is inching closer to seven losses and a losing season. With what remains a demanding schedule, the Rebels will reach that number soon barring some sort of startling turnaround.

That means the talk about fifth-year coach Tony Sanchez’s future will only intensify, especially since athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois made clear after last season that she expected bowl eligibility. He already was asked about his future at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fertitta Football Complex, and the topic has hung over the entire season.

UNLV’s players have heard the speculation, but they have played hard. Still, how such talk affects them will help determine how well they play in the second half of the season.

3. The Las Vegas Bowl will miss Boise State.

About 8,000 Broncos fans attended the game, making Sam Boyd Stadium busier than usual.

Boise State fans have done a good job of supporting the Las Vegas Bowl over the years, too, but the Broncos might have played in their final one. They last appeared two years ago, defeating Oregon 38-28.

Boise State is the top Group of Five school at this point to make a New Year’s Six bowl this season, which would keep the Broncos out of Las Vegas even if they win the Mountain West title. And this year’s Las Vegas Bowl is the final one involving a Mountain West team.

The bowl moves to Allegiant Stadium next year and will match a Pac-12 Conference team against one from the Big Ten or Southeastern conferences.

