UNLV standout running back announces return for senior season

Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas is returning to the UNLV football team for his senior season, the school confirmed Friday in a social media video.

Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) attempts to trip UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas is returning to the UNLV football team.

The standout running back committed to play his senior season with the Rebels, the school confirmed Friday in a social media video. Thomas previously told the Review-Journal he would return.

Thomas has a chance this fall to climb the school record book. He is nine rushing touchdowns from matching the school record of 40 set by Lexington Thomas from 2015-18.

His 2,457 career rushing yards ranks No. 8 on UNLV’s all-time list. Charles Williams owns the school record with 4,201 yards from 2016-21.

Thomas rushed for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior and was named first-team all-Mountain West. He added 39 receptions for 237 yards and a score, including 11 catches against New Mexico, a school record by a running back.

The Rebels went 10-4 in coach Dan Mullen’s first season and lost 17-10 to Ohio in the Frisco Bowl. Thomas, who battled injuries late in the season, was limited to 51 yards on 11 carries in the bowl game.

