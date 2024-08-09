UNLV star receiver overcomes anxiety issues during interviews

UNLV star senior wide receiver Ricky White III dedicated some of his offseason time to honing his ability to answer questions from the media.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) elevates to make a catch during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) secures a catch during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV star senior wide receiver Ricky White III went through a transformation during the offseason that had nothing to do with his skills on the field.

He dedicated some of his time to honing his ability to answer questions from the media, an effort so successful that it left reporters marveling at his improvement during Mountain West media days last month.

White was in high demand after recording 1,483 yards for the Rebels, who went 6-2 in Mountain West play and finished second in the conference last season.

When asked what it meant to be such a large part of the team’s successful season in front of a crowd of reporters, he offered an NFL-caliber answer:

“It’s a blessing. I want to thank God, I want to thank my coaching staff also,” he said. “The success wasn’t all on me. Everybody had to do their work. I feel like we were all bought in, we invested our time and just bought into the culture and winning habits. We all did what we needed to do to be successful.”

That kind of reply was new coming from White.

“Last year when I was getting asked questions, I’d kind of hesitate, just not knowing how to state my answer,” he said after UNLV’s training camp practice Thursday.

White added that he would even notice an occasional stutter. The speech quirk was never a normal issue in his everyday life, but the cameras added pressure for him to sound “professional.”

He knew that wouldn’t work for someone with his aspirations.

“I want to go (in the) first round (of the NFL draft), and I believe I can,” White said Thursday.

He added that he wants “to be the best receiver in the nation,” which isn’t an unattainable goal considering that his receiving yards last season were only bested in the Football Bowl Subdivision by Malik Nabers, the No. 6 pick in the 2024 draft, and No. 9 selection Rome Odunze.

Watching the greats

White, 22, made strides by watching whom he described as “the greats” in interviews: LeBron James, the late Kobe Bryant, Davante Adams and Tom Brady.

“At the next level, you have to say the right things,” he said.

He didn’t stop there, also watching an episode of “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants,” during which he learned from former Louisiana State quarterback Jayden Daniels’ answers as he was grilled by an NFL general manager and head coach.

White noted that Daniels doesn’t play his position, but he got his share of wideout answers by watching Netflix’s “Receiver.”

White watched each player intently for his tone, disposition and the “detail” they provided in their responses. He also took note of how the receivers featured in the docuseries worked through adversity.

His interview prep wasn’t solo, though. UNLV’s communication team put White and star linebacker Jackson Woodard through a “mock questionnaire” to prepare them for media day.

A new vocal leader

Rebels offensive coordinator Brennan Marion will tell you that White was never shy on the field.

“Ricky always believed that he was the guy,” Marion said. “(In games), he’ll whisper, ‘Just give me the ball,’ and I know I’m going to call the next play to go to him. So, you know, his confidence has always been extremely high.”

White’s work as a player is more important to Marion than anything else.

“I’m really just commending him for his work ethic and what he’s been able to do on a day-to day basis,” he said. “(Whether he is) by himself out there, with teammates, with Coach (Jeff) Fish in the weight room. He’s really changed his body and everything on the field.”

White stayed at UNLV for his final season with hopes of becoming a more vocal leader, develop his skills and complete what he called “unfinished business” with Marion.

His communication is being noticed by teammates. Senior defensive end Antonio Doyle said White has made a major impact on him since he transferred to UNLV in January from Jackson State.

“That’s one guy that I talk to,” Doyle said Thursday. “Ricky is really to himself. But he makes sure to keep everything about us winning.”

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.