UNLV star WR gets chance to improve on 40 time at Pro Day on Monday

Wide receiver Ricky White will join 13 of his former teammates at UNLV’s Pro Day on Monday, and for the first time in program history, all 32 NFL teams will attend.

Pac-12 agrees to explore mediation in lawsuit against Mountain West

Dan Mullen ‘sees greatness in people,’ Hall of Fame coach says

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White gets another chance to enhance his NFL draft status Monday.

White will join 13 of his former teammates at UNLV’s Pro Day, and for the first time in program history, all 32 NFL teams will be in attendance.

The day is particularly important for White, who ran the second-slowest 40-yard dash for wide receivers at last month’s NFL scouting combine.

White’s 4.61 40 in Indianapolis raised eyebrows among NFL scouts. It didn’t diminish what he did on the field — he had 218 catches for 3,143 yards and 23 touchdowns, and was a special teams phenom in his three seasons at UNLV — but it could play a role in when he gets selected in next month’s draft.

He can improve his status with a better 40 time at the Fertitta Football Complex.

White will be joined Monday by former teammates Anonio Doyle Jr. (DE), Johnathan Baldwin (DB), Cameron Oliver (DB), Jackson Woodard (LB), Jarvis Ware (DB), Jalen Dixon (DB), Alexander Whitmore (DL), Rashod Tanner (DB), Hajj-Malik Wiliams (QB), Kaleo Ballungay (TE), Kylin James (RB), Tiger Shanks (OL) and Mathyus Su’a (OL).

The players will participate in drills such as the vertical jump, long jump and bench press. They also will be tested in the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, pro-agility and 3-cone.

The players will also meet with representatives of NFL teams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.