UNLV starting QB to enter transfer portal, according to reports
UNLV junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who said last week he was not transferring, will enter the transfer portal, according to reports.
Anthony Colandrea has apparently had a change of heart.
UNLV’s star junior quarterback will indeed enter the transfer portal.
Agents from YM APAA Sports, the agency representing Colandrea, retweeted reports about the player entering the portal.
Colandrea and UNLV coach Dan Mullen couldn’t be reached for comment.
It was after the team’s first practice last week in preparation for the Frisco Bowl when Colandrea spoke about his future: “I’m not transferring,” he said. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying here. I just want to play in the (bowl game) and finish out the year with the guys.
“Money is never going to be part of my decision. I’m never making a decision based on that. I base it on my future, and my future is here with (offensive coordinator) Coach (Corey) Dennis and Coach Mullen.”
Colandrea was the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Year after delivering one of the best seasons for a quarterback in school history.
He threw for 3,275 yards with 23 touchdowns while running for 621 yards and nine scores — numbers that would undoubtedly draw major interest in a transfer portal and NIL world.
Even though he is entering the portal, Colandrea still can return to UNLV for his senior season.
The Rebels lost to Ohio 17-10 in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday.
Colandrea completed 19 of 30 passes for 184 yards with one interception. He ran for the team’s only score.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
