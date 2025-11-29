UNLV still alive in race to play in Mountain West football title game

A win Saturday at UNR would place UNLV in a four-way tie for first place in the Mountain West. Computers then decide who plays in the championship game.

Graney: Paul Guenther deserves credit for turning around UNLV defense

UNLV still has path to play in Mountain West football championship

‘Look at us now’: UNLV QB becomes awards candidate with Mullen’s help

UNLV players swing their towels on the sidelines before a kickoff during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — UNLV remains alive for a spot in the Mountain West football championship game.

The Rebels first must defeat intrastate rival UNR on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

A loss would eliminate UNLV from a chance at playing in the title game for the third straight season.

A win would give UNLV a 6-2 conference record and place the Rebels in a first-place tie with Boise State, New Mexico and San Diego State.

From there, four computer metrics will decide which two teams will play in the final and who will host.

In that scenario, computer results are expected to be announced Sunday morning.

How this all worked out: Boise State beat Utah State 25-24 on Friday, and New Mexico outlasted San Diego State 23-17 in double overtime.

Now, it’s on UNLV to take care of its business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.