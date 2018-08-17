UNLV tackle Ashton Morgan knows where to go for political advice

UNLV redshirt freshman offensive left tackle Ashton Morgan figures to be in the rotation this season. His dad, Sean, is the mayor of Chico, California.

UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Ashton Morgan (73) defends against UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Rodney Jones (92) during football practice at Rebel Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Ashton Morgan (73) hydrates during football practice at Rebel Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV offensive left tackle Ashton Morgan with his dad, Sean, after a football practice. Sean Morgan is the mayor of Chico, California. Video courtesy of Sean Morgan.

Football and politics are contact sports that UNLV redshirt freshman Ashton Morgan knows something about.

He is a second-team offensive left tackle, and his dad, Sean, is the mayor of Chico, California.

Sean Morgan, a business professor at Chico State, entered politics six years ago because the city had a $15 million deficit. He was elected to the City Council, and the deficit was erased within a year or two. The council elected him mayor in 2016 to a two-year term.

Politics might become the family business.

“I really like politics,” Ashton Morgan said. “I just don’t know if it’s for me careerwise, but it’s definitely something that I’m considering.”

When reached by email, Sean Morgan talked more about his son’s accomplishments than his own.

“His work ethic and intellect are his alone,” he said. “His mother and I marvel at his ambition and desire to succeed on and off the field. While being elected mayor was memorable, having coaches (Tony) Sanchez and (Ron) O’Dell in my dining room recruiting my son, who worked his entire life for it, was one of the highlights of my life.

“We all love our kids, but when someone comes from the outside and acknowledges their efforts, it’s amazing, humbling, extraordinary. As a parent, you wonder if just maybe you did something right.”

Sean Morgan said the Northern California city has “built quite a fan base for the Rebels.”

“Having a son play D1 football means for a few hours every Saturday afternoon during the season, you get to put aside the trials and challenges of a city and escape to a world of teamwork, commitment, competition and celebration,” he said.

Position breakdown

Quarterback

1. Armani Rogers, So., 6-5, 225

2. Max Gilliam, So., 6-3, 195

3. Kenyon Oblad, Fr., 6-3, 185

Notable

— Junior starting cornerback Jericho Flowers was given time off during a team session as junior Myles Plummer and sophomore Alex Perry shared first-team snaps.

“When you start getting toward the end of camp, you’re trying to get different matchups and different guys in,” Sanchez said. “You don’t want guys being misinformed going into some of those (No.) 1 huddles. You’ve got to have four corners ready.”

— Sophomore Matt Brayton worked at first-team left guard as coaches continued to try different combinations on the offensive line.

— UNLV fans traveling to the Sept. 1 season opener at Southern California will have fewer parking spaces available because of construction nearby and the elimination of lots at Exposition Park. Officials suggest fans consider public transportation. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum also is undergoing a $270 million renovation that affects access within the stadium.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.