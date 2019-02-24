UNLV takes more complete team into spring football practice

UNLV's football team prepare to snap the ball during first quarter of a spring game at the Peter Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo)

UNLV’s first football game is more than six months away, but the upcoming spring practice sessions will take place under an atmosphere usually more associated with preseason training camp.

The Rebels return a veteran team and welcome 12 players who signed in December and enrolled in January, making them eligible to participate in the 15 practices that conclude April 6 with the spring game.

“We’re going into spring ball with darn near 100 guys on the roster at this point,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “It’s going to be as competitive as it’s ever been. At the end of it, we’re going to have to decide who’s going to be on that roster because obviously we have some scholarship players who aren’t even here yet.”

UNLV, which won two of its final three games last season to finish 4-8, practices at 8:10 a.m. Monday at Rebel Park. Practices are open to the public (cellphones are not allowed to be used).

The Rebels open next season, their final at Sam Boyd Stadium before moving to a new stadium shared with the Raiders, at home on Aug. 31 against Southern Utah.

UNLV is especially deep on both lines, giving the coaches more to work with this spring. Ten offensive linemen have started games.

“So when we do things like inside run or team run, we’re going to go with two units at the exact time so that way we can increase the number of reps we get and don’t have to be on the field as long,” Sanchez said. “You have to be creative with those numbers. The challenge is getting everybody the reps they need and making sure you’re getting the development going on, so (that you’re) building a competitive level.”

The Rebels return 18 of 22 offensive players on their two-deep roster, so most of the position battles will be on defense, especially at linebacker.

Liberty High School graduate Kyle Beaudry (6-foot-1-inch, 230 pounds), junior college transfer Vic Viramontes (6-2, 230) and freshman Jacoby Windmon (6-2, 210) will push for playing time at those three positions and maybe even starting spots.

Junior college transfer Aaron Lewis (5-9, 175) will get a long look at cornerback.

Some defensive positions probably won’t be settled when spring ends, though coaches will know much more about their team than following most spring sessions.

“There’s going to be a lot more rotation than we’ve had in the past,” Sanchez said. “The guys we know what they can do, we’ll make sure we sharpen the sword and get them ready to go and get them some good, quality reps. We’ve also got to get the overall group really prepared and ready to go, and I think we have the ability to do that now with the depth that we have.”

