UNLV Football

UNLV, TCU eyeing game at Allegiant Stadium, per report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2020 - 10:09 am
 
Updated July 21, 2020 - 10:44 am

UNLV’s football team may play Texas Christian at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 29, according to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Rebels were supposed to play California in Las Vegas on Aug. 29, and the Horned Frogs were supposed to play at California on Sept. 5

But the Pac-12 canceled its nonconference football games amid the coronavirus pandemic, making an Aug. 29 game between UNLV and TCU logical for both schools if the Big 12, to which the Horned Frogs belong, does not also cancel its nonconference games.

Multiple people familiar with UNLV’s scheduling said a game against TCU has not yet been finalized. “We are looking at all options,” one person said.

The Rebels were also supposed to play Pac-12 foe Arizona State on Sept. 12, leaving an additional void on their nonconference schedule. Their current schedule features a game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 5 at Sam Boyd Stadium and a game on Sept. 19 at Iowa State.

UNLV is scheduled to begin Mountain West play on Oct. 3 against San Diego State.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

