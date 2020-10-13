UNLV to have 7 football games on national TV

UNLV will be featured on national TV broadcasts for seven of its eight football games — three on CBS Sports Network and four on Fox Sports networks.

UNLV will be featured on national TV broadcasts for seven of its eight football games, the Mountain West announced Tuesday.

The Rebels will have three games on CBS Sports Network and four on either Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

UNLV will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at San Diego State on CBS Sports Network. The other games on that network will be home games against Fresno State at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and Boise State at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

The games on the Fox Sports networks are the home opener against UNR on Oct. 31, road games against San Jose State on Nov. 14 and Colorado State on Nov. 21, and the home game against Wyoming on Nov. 27. Times for those games have yet to be announced.

The Mountain West’s national TV slate features 40 conference games, one nonconference game and the Mountain West championship game Dec. 19.

Remaining Fox Sports broadcasts will be announced throughout the regular season.

