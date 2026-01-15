UNLV to open football season against American Conference power

UNLV’s 2026 football schedule is complete, with the Rebels hosting Memphis of the American Conference on Aug. 29 at Allegiant Stadium to open the season.

UNLV’s football schedule for 2026 is complete.

The Rebels will host Memphis at Allegiant Stadium for Week Zero of the season Aug. 29 (time and TV TBA).

UNLV will return the game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sept. 15, 2029.

This will be the first meeting between two of the nation’s winningest programs the past three seasons.

UNLV is 30-12 since the 2023 season, while Memphis out of the American Conference is 29-10.

Memphis is one of two American Conference teams the Rebels will face. They will travel to North Texas on Sept. 12.

The rest of the nonconference schedule has UNLV playing at Akron (Sept. 26) and hosting California (Oct. 3).

As previously reported, UNLV hosts UNR, Wyoming, UTEP and Northern Illinois in Mountain West play and travels to Hawaii, New Mexico, San Jose State and Air Force.

Dates for the conference games are expected to be announced in February..

