69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV to open football season against American Conference power

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen and his players wait to leave the tunnel to face Utah State during t ...
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen and his players wait to leave the tunnel to face Utah State during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
UNLV hires offensive line coach off Kansas City Chiefs staff
UNLV lands ex-Auburn quarterback out of transfer portal
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) signals for a receiver to go in to motion before the sn ...
Former UNLV quarterback finds new home at Big Ten school
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) dives into the end zone with Idaho State Bengals corner ...
Hill: Don’t be mad, UNLV fans. Anthony Colandrea made the right decision
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2026 - 1:20 pm
 

UNLV’s football schedule for 2026 is complete.

The Rebels will host Memphis at Allegiant Stadium for Week Zero of the season Aug. 29 (time and TV TBA).

UNLV will return the game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sept. 15, 2029.

This will be the first meeting between two of the nation’s winningest programs the past three seasons.

UNLV is 30-12 since the 2023 season, while Memphis out of the American Conference is 29-10.

Memphis is one of two American Conference teams the Rebels will face. They will travel to North Texas on Sept. 12.

The rest of the nonconference schedule has UNLV playing at Akron (Sept. 26) and hosting California (Oct. 3).

As previously reported, UNLV hosts UNR, Wyoming, UTEP and Northern Illinois in Mountain West play and travels to Hawaii, New Mexico, San Jose State and Air Force.

Dates for the conference games are expected to be announced in February..

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES