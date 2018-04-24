UNLV to play 4 Mountain West games on national TV

UNLV’s football team will play three Mountain West games next season on CBS Sports Network and another on an ESPN channel. TV and game time information for UNLV’s four nonconference games have not been announced.

UNLV football helmets and ball at Sam Boyd Stadium on August 7, 2017. (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)

The CBS Sports Network games are all at Sam Boyd Stadium, with the Rebels playing Air Force at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and UNR at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.

UNLV also will play at San Diego State on Nov. 10 on an ESPN channel and kickoff time to be determined later.

The Mountain West released its conference national TV schedule Tuesday. Broadcast and game time information for the Rebels’ other opponents will be announced later.

UNLV opens its season Sept. 1 at Southern California.

