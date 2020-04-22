UNLV to play at Sam Boyd Stadium in September

UNLV Rebels and San Jose State Spartans players and coaches come together on the field following their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV’s football team isn’t finished playing at Sam Boyd Stadium, after all.

The Rebels will return to their former home Sept. 5 to play Louisiana Tech. The university still plans on opening its season Aug. 29 against California at Allegiant Stadium, where the Rebels have a joint-use agreement with the Raiders. But a venue for the school’s game Sept. 12 against Arizona State is not yet finalized.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said admission for the Louisiana Tech game is free for returning season-ticket holders and discounted for new season-ticket holders as part of the school’s Faithful Fan pricing package.

“This is our way of expressing our appreciation to our season-ticket holders,” Reed-Francois said.

Also, seating for the game against Louisiana Tech is expected to be on general admission basis. The NCAA, however, has not yet cleared the return of college sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rebels and Raiders have been mired in a dispute over scheduling. UNLV booked three non-conference games for 2020 at the $2 billion dollar stadium, but only one was guaranteed. Beginning next year, the Rebels are promised two non-conference games at Allegiant Stadium, but other non-conference games must be cleared by the Raiders as part of the joint-use agreement.

The NFL is expected to release its 2020 schedule on May 9.

The Rebels spent the 2019 season honoring Sam Boyd in what was thought to be the final year at the 49-year-old venue. They beat San Jose State 38-35 Nov. 23 in the supposed finale.

