UNLV to play UNR, Hawaii annually despite new MW format

The Mountain West is moving away from the division format, but UNLV will still play its main rivals for the next three years.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo leads his team onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV football will continue to play rivals UNR and Hawaii for the forseeable future, despite the Mountain West’s move away from the division format.

The conference’s new structure, which will be in place from 2023 until at least 2025, guarantees schools will play two opponents annually, while rotating with six other teams every year. During the three-year cycle, each school will play nine of the other teams at least twice, home and away. UNLV’s guaranteed opponents are UNR and Hawaii.

The move away from divisions was an attempt by the conference to ensure the two best teams meet in the Mountain West Championship Game every season. Starting in 2023, the two teams with the best conference winning percentage will play for the title, which wasn’t certain with the division format.

