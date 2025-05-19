UNLV to receive $1.2M payout from Las Vegas Stadium Authority

UNLV is set to receive $1.2 million from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority for missing a revenue mark set for football games played at Allegiant Stadium.

A young UNLV fan shows his support against the Boise State Broncos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV will receive $1.2 million in compensation from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority for missing a revenue mark set for football games played at Allegiant Stadium.

The payment will come from a waterfall fund set up by the stadium authority that pays UNLV up to $3.5 million per year for revenue falling under $5 million in a season for the first 10 years the school plays at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels pulled in almost $3.8 million in revenue from football games at Allegiant Stadium during the 2024 season, leading to the $1.2 million payment. The stadium authority approved a payout of almost $2.4 million in August after the Rebels drew $2.6 million in revenue during the 2023 football season.

The $5 million sum was set as part of a joint-use agreement between UNLV and the Raiders when $750 million in public money was approved for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels are coming off the best season in program history. They went 11-3 and reached a bowl game in consecutive years for the first time. UNLV also finished No. 23 in The Associated Press’ final Top 25 poll, marking the first time it’s ever appeared in the final national rankings.

That success led to the Rebels drawing a record 139,747 fans to Allegiant Stadium last year.

The program will try to keep rolling in 2025 despite a coaching change.

Barry Odom left UNLV after two seasons in charge to take over at Purdue. He was replaced by former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen.

