UNLV Football

UNLV to wear throwback helmet for opening game

August 8, 2019 - 3:32 pm
August 8, 2019 - 3:32 pm
 

In honor of their last year at Sam Boyd Stadium, UNLV football is throwing it back.

As part of the athletic department’s season-long farewell celebration to Sam Boyd, the Rebels will wear a throwback helmet for its opening game against Southern Utah on Aug. 31.

The silver helmet features an interlocking “UN” in red block lettering and was worn by the football team from 1969-72, according to UNLV. The helmets were also worn during UNLV’s first season as Sam Boyd in 1971.

Bill Ireland, who served as the team’s original head coach before stepping down to serve as the school’s athletic director, designed the “UN” logo.

The Rebels’ season opener against the Thunderbirds kicks off at 7 p.m. and will celebrate the 1970s. Each home game throughout the season will honor a different decade, and a former Rebel will represent the players from their decade and serve as the honorary team captain during the pregame coin toss.

The Rebels will move to Allegiant Stadium in 2020 and share the venue with the Raiders.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

