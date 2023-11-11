50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Football

UNLV tops Wyoming, keeps Mountain West title hopes alive

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2023 - 10:59 pm
 
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) carries the ball through Wyoming defenders during a game ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) carries the ball through Wyoming defenders during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone during a game agai ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone during a game against Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) recovers a fumble during a game against UNLV at Allegian ...
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) recovers a fumble during a game against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV defensive back Trenton Holloway (20) celebrates an incomplete pass by Wyoming during a gam ...
UNLV defensive back Trenton Holloway (20) celebrates an incomplete pass by Wyoming during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) lands on his head with the ball during game against Wyoming ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) lands on his head with the ball during game against Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV wide receiver Senika McKie (0) sits on the ground after losing the ball during a run in a ...
UNLV wide receiver Senika McKie (0) sits on the ground after losing the ball during a run in a game against Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV needed a response from its offense after allowing most of a big early lead to slip away Friday night against Wyoming.

Jayden Maiava delivered and helped lead the Rebels to a 34-14 victory over the Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium.

The redshirt freshman quarterback completed all four passes and converted a third down on a scramble before capping it off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kaleo Ballungay to give UNLV (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West) some breathing room late in the third quarter.

Wyoming (6-4, 3-3) had cut a 21-0 deficit to 21-14 and had threatened to tie the game before halftime when Cameron Oliver intercepted a pass at the goal line.

After scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, the Rebels came up empty on five consecutive drives before the 13-play, 70-yard march engineered by Maiava. It took up 6:18 and included third-down receptions by Jacob DeJesus and Ricky White. The Ballungay touchdown extended the lead to 28-14 and wrestled momentum away from the Cowboys.

The Rebels tacked on a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter.

Maiava completed 17 of 24 passes for 232 yards and a score. He also rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter.

White had eight catches for 144 yards as the Rebels improved to 5-0 at home.

The victory kept alive UNLV’s hopes of reaching the Mountain West title game, with a big clash at Air Force on tap next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
2
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
3
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
4
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
5
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
UNLV’s 5-game winning streak ends amid turnovers, dropped TD
UNLV’s 5-game winning streak ends amid turnovers, dropped TD
UNLV trounces Lobos, clinches 1st winning season since 2013 — PHOTOS
UNLV trounces Lobos, clinches 1st winning season since 2013 — PHOTOS
‘Our job is to win’: UNLV bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013 — PHOTOS
‘Our job is to win’: UNLV bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013 — PHOTOS
3 takeaways from UNLV’s heartbreaking loss to Fresno State
3 takeaways from UNLV’s heartbreaking loss to Fresno State
UNLV still trying to play ‘best ball’ while eyeing conference title
UNLV still trying to play ‘best ball’ while eyeing conference title
‘Isn’t it awesome?’: UNLV eyes closing stretch for conference title
‘Isn’t it awesome?’: UNLV eyes closing stretch for conference title