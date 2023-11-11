UNLV tops Wyoming, keeps Mountain West title hopes alive

The Rebels outscored Wyoming 21-0 in the first quarter and got a big drive in the third quarter as they improved to 8-2 and kept their Mountain West title hopes alive.

UNLV needed a response from its offense after allowing most of a big early lead to slip away Friday night against Wyoming.

Jayden Maiava delivered and helped lead the Rebels to a 34-14 victory over the Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium.

The redshirt freshman quarterback completed all four passes and converted a third down on a scramble before capping it off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kaleo Ballungay to give UNLV (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West) some breathing room late in the third quarter.

Wyoming (6-4, 3-3) had cut a 21-0 deficit to 21-14 and had threatened to tie the game before halftime when Cameron Oliver intercepted a pass at the goal line.

After scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, the Rebels came up empty on five consecutive drives before the 13-play, 70-yard march engineered by Maiava. It took up 6:18 and included third-down receptions by Jacob DeJesus and Ricky White. The Ballungay touchdown extended the lead to 28-14 and wrestled momentum away from the Cowboys.

The Rebels tacked on a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter.

Maiava completed 17 of 24 passes for 232 yards and a score. He also rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter.

White had eight catches for 144 yards as the Rebels improved to 5-0 at home.

The victory kept alive UNLV’s hopes of reaching the Mountain West title game, with a big clash at Air Force on tap next week.

