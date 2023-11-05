70°F
UNLV Football

UNLV trounces New Mexico, clinches first winning season since 2013

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2023 - 5:51 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2023 - 5:53 pm
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) carries the ball escorted by running back Jai'Den Thomas du ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) carries the ball escorted by running back Jai'Den Thomas during the first half an NCAA college football game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV cruised to a 56-14 win against New Mexico on Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The win means the Rebels (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) have clinched a winning record for the first time since 2013.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and junior wide receiver Ricky White had eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

New Mexico fell to 3-6, 1-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

