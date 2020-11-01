UNLV, UNR open Allegiant Stadium with early scoring

Neither UNLV nor UNR wasted any time scoring Saturday night in the first college football game at Allegiant Stadium, as both teams made field goals on their first drive.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Tyleek Collins (9) fights for more yards during a run during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Both teams made field goals on their first drive. UNR’s Brandon Talton put the Wolf Pack on the board with a 32-yard kick, and the Rebels answered with Daniel Gutierrez’s 36-yarder.

UNR scored the first touchdown with a 1-yard run from Devonte Lee, one play after a 52-yard pass from Carson Strong to Romeo Doubs erased a first-and-35 situation, with 4:33 left in the first quarter.

UNLV found the end zone for the first time when Max Gilliam rolled left and found Tyleek Collins open for a 1-yard score with 2:20 left in the second quarter.

Other notable firsts in the first half included the opening kickoff, which was fair caught by UNR’s Jamaal Bell; UNLV’s Jacoby Windmon sacking Strong for a 10-yard loss in the second quarter; UNLV’s Tanner Brown with a 49-yard punt; and a clipping penalty on UNLV’s Justice Oluwaseun on its first drive.

Offense kicks into gear

In last week’s season-opening loss on the road to San Diego State, the UNLV offense mustered 25 yards of total offense on seven possessions in the first half.

It took the Rebels four plays to eclipse that mark Saturday.

The Rebels had 61 yards on their first drive, which ended with Gutierrez’s field goal and included a 26-yard pass from Gilliam to Collins on a corner route. UNLV’s longest play last week was a 23-yard pass from Gilliam to Kyle Williams.

UNLV finished the first half Saturday with 141 passing yards and 65 rushing yards.

Williams climbs the list

With a 20-yard run in the first quarter, Charles Williams moved into sixth place on UNLV’s all-time rushing list. He passed Michael Morton, who had 2,536 yards from 1978 to 1981.

Williams had nine carries for 51 yards in the first half to move his career total to 2,576.

Rebels in new digs

Allegiant Stadium is the fourth home field in UNLV’s history and the closest to campus at 3 miles away.

UNLV defeated St. Mary’s in its inaugural home game at old Cashman Field in 1968, beat Southern Utah in its first game at Butcher Memorial Field in 1970 and lost to Weber State in a midseason move in 1971 to Sam Boyd Stadium, then known as Las Vegas Stadium.

Helmet links to history

UNLV wore a chrome helmet with an interlocking LV logo on both sides. It’s the same logo used when the Rebels opened Sam Boyd Stadium in 1971.

