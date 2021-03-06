UNLV unveils 2021 football schedule

The Rebels open the season Sept. 2, and conclude Nov. 27. The schedule features two games against Power Five opponents.

A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo looks at quarterback Max Gilliam (6) after his rushing touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the third quarter of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV’s 2021 football schedule will open with a Sept. 2 home game against Eastern Washington, The Mountain West announced Friday.

The 12-game schedule includes thee non-conference schedule besides EWU — a trip to Arizona State on Sept. 11, a home game against Iowa State on Sept. 18 and a trip to Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 2.

They open the conference schedule Sept. 25 at Fresno State and concludes Nov. 27 at Air Force.

“We are excited about the release of our schedule,” Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo said in a statement. “We look forward to opening our season at home, before we get battled tested with Power 5 opponents in back-to-back weeks. We want to be a program that not only accepts these challenges, but fully embraces them.

”The conference schedule, as expected, will be rigorous, and our staff and players continue to prepare ourselves for what we expect to be a very exciting season.”

UNLV says it hopes to play “in front of a full complement of fans” after playing before limited spectators last season. The Rebels were 0-6 in Arroyo’s first year, losing each game by at least 17 points.

