UNLV vs. Boise State football: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

December 5, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

The UNLV football team looks for its first conference title in 31 years when it meets host Boise State in the Mountain West title game Friday at Albertsons Stadium.

The Rebels (10-2) are playing in their third consecutive conference championship game. Boise State defeated UNLV 21-7 in last year’s game and 44-20 in 2023.

UNLV’s last conference title was in 1994 as a member of the Big West.

The Broncos won the regular-season matchup against UNLV 56-31 on Oct. 18. Boise State had 12 plays of 20 yards or more and rolled up 558 yards against the Rebels’ defense.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen is expected to play after missing the past three games with a lower leg injury.

The Broncos have won 10 straight meetings and are 12-3 overall in the series. UNLV’s last win over the Broncos was in 1976 and the Rebels are winless all time in Boise.

How to watch the game:

Who: UNLV at Boise State

What: Mountain West championship game

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: Fox

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -4½; total 58½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

