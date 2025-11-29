UNLV vs. Nevada football: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

The UNLV football team faces rival UNR on Saturday in the Mountain West regular-season finale for both teams. Here is how to watch the game.

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen runs out with his team before the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV football team closes out the regular season against rival UNR on Saturday in the 51st Battle for the Fremont Cannon at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 Mountain West) have an outside shot at reaching the conference championship game with a victory and losses by Boise State and New Mexico. They have won three straight in the rivalry and haven’t won four straight over the Wolf Pack since 2000-2004.

UNLV is coming off a convincing 38-10 victory over Hawaii. The Rebels gave up 231 yards of total offense, the fewest they have allowed in a game this season.

UNR (3-8, 2-5) defeated Wyoming 13-7 last week and enters on a two-game winning streak.

How to watch the game:

Who: UNLV at UNR

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mackay Stadium, Reno

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -8; total 53½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.