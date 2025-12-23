54°F
UNLV vs. Ohio in Frisco Bowl: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

UNLV player sing the school fight song and dance in the end zone after their double overtime wi ...
UNLV player sing the school fight song and dance in the end zone after their double overtime win against Utah State in their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
December 23, 2025 - 8:00 am
 

The UNLV football team looks for its second straight bowl victory Tuesday when it takes on Ohio in the Frisco Bowl.

The Rebels are 4-2 in bowl games, including a 24-13 victory over Cal in the LA Bowl last season.

With a win, UNLV (10-3) would match the school record for most victories in a season since moving to Division I. The 2024 and 1984 teams won 11 games.

The only other matchup between the schools came Sept. 24, 1988, when the Rebels beat Ohio 26-18 at the Sam Boyd Silver Bowl.

Ohio is led by running back Sieh Bangura (1,243 yards, 14 touchdowns) and wide receiver Chase Hendricks (67 catches, 950 yards, seven TDs).

The Bobcats (8-4) will not have coach Brian Smith on the sideline after he was fired by the school for “serious professional misconduct.” Defensive coordinator John Hauser will serve as interim coach for the Frisco Bowl.

How to watch the game:

What: Frisco Bowl

Who: UNLV vs. Ohio

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

TV: ESPN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Odds: UNLV -6½; total 66½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

