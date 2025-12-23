UNLV vs. Ohio in Frisco Bowl: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

The UNLV football team takes on Ohio University in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday. Here is how to watch the game.

How UNLV football has spread the wealth with talented receiving corps

Graney: Dan Mullen writing his next chapter in life as a coach

UNLV matchups: Possession time will be key in Rebels-Ohio clash

UNLV player sing the school fight song and dance in the end zone after their double overtime win against Utah State in their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team looks for its second straight bowl victory Tuesday when it takes on Ohio in the Frisco Bowl.

The Rebels are 4-2 in bowl games, including a 24-13 victory over Cal in the LA Bowl last season.

With a win, UNLV (10-3) would match the school record for most victories in a season since moving to Division I. The 2024 and 1984 teams won 11 games.

The only other matchup between the schools came Sept. 24, 1988, when the Rebels beat Ohio 26-18 at the Sam Boyd Silver Bowl.

Ohio is led by running back Sieh Bangura (1,243 yards, 14 touchdowns) and wide receiver Chase Hendricks (67 catches, 950 yards, seven TDs).

The Bobcats (8-4) will not have coach Brian Smith on the sideline after he was fired by the school for “serious professional misconduct.” Defensive coordinator John Hauser will serve as interim coach for the Frisco Bowl.

How to watch the game:

■ What: Frisco Bowl

■ Who: UNLV vs. Ohio

■ When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

■ Where: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

■ TV: ESPN

■ Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

■ Odds: UNLV -6½; total 66½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.