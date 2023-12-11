57°F
UNLV Football

UNLV wide receiver named to one of AP’s All-American teams

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 10:30 am
 
UNLV's Ricky White, left, looks back at New Mexico's Noa Pola-Gates, right, while running a reception into the end zone during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) gets tackled with the ball by a Boise State defensive player during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV junior wide receiver Ricky White was named a third-team All American by The Associated Press on Monday.

White caught 81 passes this season for 1,386 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a key part of an offense that helped the Rebels to one of the most successful campaigns in program history.

UNLV went 9-3 in the regular season to reach the Mountain West championship game. The Rebels lost the title contest 44-20 at Boise State at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 2.

White has one more game to put his talents on display. UNLV will face Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Dec. 26.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

