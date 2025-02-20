UNLV’s 1st football schedule under Dan Mullen includes Big Ten opponent

UNLV football announced the schedule for its 2025 season Thursday, the program’s first under new coach Dan Mullen.

UNLV unveiled its 2025 football schedule Thursday.

The Rebels released the slate with a video spoofing the end of the 2009 comedy “The Hangover,” set in Las Vegas.

Ready to let the dogs out. Our 2025 schedule is here.#MWPathToThePlayoff pic.twitter.com/wl8qTMdtOr — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) February 20, 2025

This will be UNLV’s first season under new coach Dan Mullen, hired after coach Barry Odom left to take over Purdue.

The Rebels were 19-8 in two seasons under Odom and made back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in program history.

Here is UNLV’s 2025 schedule. Kickoff times were not announced:

— Aug. 30: at Sam Houston State

— Sept. 6: vs. UCLA

— Sept. 13: vs. Idaho State

— Sept. 20: at Miami (Ohio)

— Oct. 4: at Wyoming

— Oct. 11: vs. Air Force

— Oct. 18: at Boise State

— Nov. 1: vs. New Mexico

— Nov. 8: at Colorado State

— Nov. 15: vs. Utah State

— Nov. 22: vs. Hawaii

— Nov. 29: at UNR

