UNLV Football

UNLV’s 1st football schedule under Dan Mullen includes Big Ten opponent

UNLV defensive back Jett Elad (9) celebrates a play during the NCAA college football game again ...
UNLV defensive back Jett Elad (9) celebrates a play during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2025 - 12:48 pm
 
Updated February 20, 2025 - 12:54 pm

UNLV unveiled its 2025 football schedule Thursday.

The Rebels released the slate with a video spoofing the end of the 2009 comedy “The Hangover,” set in Las Vegas.

This will be UNLV’s first season under new coach Dan Mullen, hired after coach Barry Odom left to take over Purdue.

The Rebels were 19-8 in two seasons under Odom and made back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in program history.

Here is UNLV’s 2025 schedule. Kickoff times were not announced:

— Aug. 30: at Sam Houston State

— Sept. 6: vs. UCLA

— Sept. 13: vs. Idaho State

— Sept. 20: at Miami (Ohio)

— Oct. 4: at Wyoming

— Oct. 11: vs. Air Force

— Oct. 18: at Boise State

— Nov. 1: vs. New Mexico

— Nov. 8: at Colorado State

— Nov. 15: vs. Utah State

— Nov. 22: vs. Hawaii

— Nov. 29: at UNR

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

