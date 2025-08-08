UNLV’s 1st roster under Dan Mullen stacked with talented transfers

UNLV’s roster for the 2025 football season features more than 20 transfers from Power Four schools, giving the program a major infusion of talent.

There are 26 former Power Four football players dotting UNLV’s roster.

Rebels coach Dan Mullen wasn’t fooling around. He wanted to bring in some big-time talent and did.

But it can be tricky to bring in so many new faces at once. It’s hard to develop chemistry and establish a culture in a short amount of time. That doesn’t seem to be an issue at UNLV.

“That was one thing I was a little nervous about coming in,” said junior defensive back Jake Pope, who spent time at Alabama and Georgia before joining the Rebels. “Just trying to get the team to jell together. But if I’m being honest and real, that was probably the fastest thing that happened. Guys jelled really fast.

“I like the culture we have created. It surprised me, but I’m really glad things panned out that way.”

Pope said Mullen and the assistant coaches’ recruiting pitch remained consistent.

UNLV was bringing in great coaches. The team would win. Players would play hard and for each other. Everyone would be involved in the process.

Pope said there are small differences between his three stops but one thing that stayed consistent is each program has a standard. The Rebels’ under Mullen is simple.

“To be a great teammate and play for your brother,” Pope said. “To play hard and play fast and respect everyone in the building and to win a championship. I think that all of us who were previously at other schools bought into such a standard right away. It helped us come in here and ingrain ourselves into the program.”

Build the brand

Pope said it was important for new players to bond quickly with returning ones. They’ve all realized during fall camp they need to be on the same page to win the Mountain West and reach the College Football Playoff.

“It can be a long journey,” Pope said. “But everything I’ve been through has set me up for where I am today. I’m just really blessed to be here. I try and stay where my feet are and just take it day by day.”

Another transfer hoping to make a difference this season is junior defensive end Chief Borders. He began his college career at Florida when Mullen was the coach there, then made stops at Nebraska and Pittsburgh before coming to UNLV.

Borders and Pope are examples of the kind of talent Mullen added in the portal. Kids who have been at big-time schools but still have something to prove.

“Work like a pro and act like one,” Borders said. “It all starts with laying down that foundation and how we treat each other and how we go about doing things on and off the field. Our core values are everything.

“It’s a full-circle moment (with Mullen). Just glad to complete that circle here at UNLV and excited to be reunited with my coach. We have a lot of unfinished business and are here taking those steps together.”

Earn your place

Nothing is given, no matter where you have been before. Mullen always talks about finishing games over starting them, about competing for every minute of playing time.

So transfers coming from Power Four schools won’t be handed more opportunities at UNLV than anyone else.

“Everyone is going to have their own opinion (on transfers), but at the end of the day it’s your name on the back of the jersey,” Borders said. “Find the best situation for yourself and then follow your gut.

“The best guys will play and be out there on the field. Just do your job. If everyone does that, it will translate to how we play in the games and hopefully winning.”

