UNLV’s 2023 football schedule released — FULL LIST

UNLV head coach Barry Odom greets UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (4) during the first day of spring football practice on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.

UNLV’s upcoming football schedule was finalized Thursday with the release of the Mountain West schedule.

The Rebels open coach Barry Odom’s first season by hosting Bryant, a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, on Sept. 2 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV then plays at Big Ten power Michigan before finishing the nonconference slate by hosting Vanderbilt and traveling to Texas-El Paso.

The Rebels open Mountain West play by hosting Hawaii on Sept. 30. UNLV plays at UNR on Oct. 14 and finishes the regular season by hosting San Jose State on Nov. 25.

The Mountain West will play a league schedule without divisions this season for the first time since 2012.

The dates of the Mountain West games are tentative pending a final league TV schedule.

“It’s a challenging schedule and a great setup for our student-athletes,” Odom said in a release. “… We also need to work toward creating a home field advantage playing in the greatest venue in college sports at Allegiant Stadium. I want UNLV Football to become Las Vegas’ team!”

UNLV opened spring practice this week and will hold its annual free Spring Game at 1 p.m. April 8 at Allegiant Stadium.

2023 UNLV football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Bryant

Sept. 9 at Michigan

Sept. 16 vs. Vanderbilt

Sept. 23 at Texas-El Paso

Sept. 30 vs. Hawaii*

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 at UNR*

Oct. 21 vs. Colorado State*

Oct. 28 at Fresno State*

Nov. 4 at New Mexico*

Nov. 11 vs. Wyoming*

Nov. 18 at Air Force*

Nov. 25 vs. San Jose State*

*Mountain West

Dates are subject to change