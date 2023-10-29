UNLV’s 5-game winning streak ends amid 2nd-half miscues

UNLV led Fresno State at halftime, but a difficult third quarter that included three turnovers resulted in coach Barry Odom’s first Mountain West loss.

UNLV turned the ball over three times in the third quarter and dropped a potential game-tying touchdown in the final seconds, and Fresno State held on for a 31-24 victory Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California.

It’s coach Barry Odom’s first Mountain West loss, and snaps a five-game winning streak for the Rebels (6-2, 3-1).

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 268 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Fresno State improves to 7-1, 3-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

