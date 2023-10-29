55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Football

UNLV’s 5-game winning streak ends amid 2nd-half miscues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2023 - 11:06 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2023 - 11:09 pm
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game again ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV turned the ball over three times in the third quarter and dropped a potential game-tying touchdown in the final seconds, and Fresno State held on for a 31-24 victory Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California.

It’s coach Barry Odom’s first Mountain West loss, and snaps a five-game winning streak for the Rebels (6-2, 3-1).

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 268 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Fresno State improves to 7-1, 3-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
2
$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
Here are the Medicare premiums and deductible amounts for 2024
Here are the Medicare premiums and deductible amounts for 2024
4
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
5
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
UNLV hosts Colorado State with chance to make program history
UNLV hosts Colorado State with chance to make program history
‘Our job is to win’: UNLV bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013 — PHOTOS
‘Our job is to win’: UNLV bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013 — PHOTOS
‘Got the job done’: UNLV pounds Hawaii to reach 4-1 — PHOTOS
‘Got the job done’: UNLV pounds Hawaii to reach 4-1 — PHOTOS
UNLV seeks different ending despite identical start
UNLV seeks different ending despite identical start
UNLV staying grounded despite fast start
UNLV staying grounded despite fast start
‘Next step’: Rebels begin stretch against top conference teams
‘Next step’: Rebels begin stretch against top conference teams