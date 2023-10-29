UNLV’s 5-game winning streak ends amid 2nd-half miscues
UNLV led Fresno State at halftime, but a difficult third quarter that included three turnovers resulted in coach Barry Odom’s first Mountain West loss.
UNLV turned the ball over three times in the third quarter and dropped a potential game-tying touchdown in the final seconds, and Fresno State held on for a 31-24 victory Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California.
It’s coach Barry Odom’s first Mountain West loss, and snaps a five-game winning streak for the Rebels (6-2, 3-1).
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 268 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Fresno State improves to 7-1, 3-1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
