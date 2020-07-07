UNLV’s Armani Rogers enters NCAA transfer portal

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will play his final collegiate season elsewhere. He will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs past Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Caleb Bonner (22) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV football quarterback Armani Rogers answers a media question during a press conference on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers has entered the NCAA transfer portal and plans to play his final collegiate season elsewhere.

He will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.

“I want to thank this school and all of the coaches who gave me a chance here at UNLV,” the former team captain posted late Monday on social media. “It was a great time I had here being with my teammates who have always showed me support and the fans who have also been here along the way.

“This school will always have a place in my heart. It was a tough decision for me.”

Rogers threw for 2,465 yards and 18 touchdowns with 1,549 yards on the ground and 18 TDs in 20 games over three inconsistent seasons for UNLV, posting six 100-yard rushing games. He completed 49.9 percent of his passes.

He was an ESPN four-star recruit out of Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles when former coach Tony Sanchez brought him to Las Vegas with lofty expectations.

Rogers was the 2017 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, but struggled with inconsistency and injury.

Sanchez was fired after last season and replaced by Marcus Arroyo.

Rogers was hoping to compete for a starting role this season with redshirt sophomore Kenyon Oblad, who took over the job last season. Texas Christian transfer Justin Rogers also could be in the mix, but he will need to secure a waiver to gain immediate eligibility.

Redshirt senior quarterback Max Gilliam and redshirt junior quarterback Marckell Grayson also are on the roster. Freshman Travis Mumphrey Jr. entered the portal last week.

Rogers was limited to 393 yards passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions in four games last season. He added 204 yards and two scores on the ground.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.