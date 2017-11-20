UNLV’s Armani Rogers named MW offensive player of week

UNLV redshirt freshman quarterback Armani Rogers was named Mountain West offensive player of the week for his performance Friday at New Mexico. He had 404 yards rushing and passing in the 38-35 victory.

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers, left, avoids the tackle of New Mexico safety Jacob Girgle (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV redshirt freshman quarterback Armani Rogers was named Mountain West offensive player of the week for his performance Friday at New Mexico.

He had 404 yards rushing and passing in the 38-35 victory. His 193 yards rushing set a school record for a quarterback, which included an 83-yard touchdown.

Rogers also passed for 211 yards.

With the Rebels trailing 35-30 with 1:11 remaining, Rogers led a 70-yard scoring drive. He completed a 50-yard pass to Darren Woods Jr. and then a 14-yard touchdown to Kendal Keys with 25 seconds left. Rogers then completed a 2-point pass to Keys.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.