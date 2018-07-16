UNLV’s Armani Rogers on Maxwell Award watch list

UNLV sophomore quarterback Armani Rogers was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, a honor that goes to the nation’s top college football player.

UNLV'S quarterback Armani Rogers (1) talks to a teammate during UNLV's spring football game at the Peter Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

He was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year last season after passing for 1,471 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 780 yards and eight TDs. The rushing yards total set a school freshman record regardless of position.

UNLV opens its season Sept. 1 at Southern California.

