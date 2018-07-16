UNLV’s Armani Rogers on Maxwell Award watch list

UNLV Football

July 16, 2018
 

UNLV sophomore quarterback Armani Rogers was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, a honor that goes to the nation’s top college football player.

He was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year last season after passing for 1,471 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 780 yards and eight TDs. The rushing yards total set a school freshman record regardless of position.

UNLV opens its season Sept. 1 at Southern California.

