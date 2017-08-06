UNLV’s backup QBs working to stay ready

UNLV’s painful football history has shown that the opening-day quarterback likely won’t start every game. That means backups Kurt Palandech and Johnny Stanton need to make sure they’re ready if called.

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech practices during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech practices during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech gets a drink during a break on the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech gets a drink during a break on the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech practices during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

No position in sports attracts a more intense spotlight than starting quarterback, and it’s especially bright for UNLV’s Armani Rogers.

Hype and hope follow him like a tailgater on the freeway.

But UNLV’s tortuous football history teaches to not forget about the backup quarterbacks.

“If the last two years showed us anything, it’s hard to keep a guy in there an entire year, even if you want to,” Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said. “You see that across the country, so those guys have got to be dialed in.”

Kurt Palandech and Johnny Stanton are competing for the backup job as the Rebels prepare for their Sept. 2 season opener against Howard at Sam Boyd Stadium.

But if you ask Stanton, who started the first four games last season before injuries to his right knee and hamstring, he hasn’t ruled out getting back his position.

“I don’t think any starting job ever closes,” Stanton said. “I’m not taking this fall camp any differently than I did last year.”

Being ready to enter a game at any moment is crucial in a backup because that player never knows when the starter could take a wrong step or get leveled by a blitzing linebacker.

Or simply struggle.

The opening-day quarterback at UNLV has seldom started every game in a season. Jon Denton in 1996 is the last to do so.

In truth, however, Omar Clayton would have started every game in 2010, but then-first-year coach Bobby Hauck gave Mike Clausen the job in the opener based on his performance in training camp. When Clausen couldn’t move the offense against No. 12 Wisconsin, Clayton quickly took back his job and kept it.

There have been many seasons when a quarterback started all but one game, but even that underscores the importance for a reserve to be ready, especially this season. Many experts expect UNLV to compete for a bowl berth, which means getting to six victories. Just one off game could keep the Rebels home for the holidays.

Palandech (6 feet 2 inches, 185 pounds) and Stanton (6-2, 245) are seniors, and they’re behind a redshirt freshman. So it could be easy to get frustrated knowing their windows are narrowing.

“I’ve got to give Kurt and Johnny credit. It would’ve been real easy to come out here when we made the decision to make Armani the (No.) 1 and one of them, if not both of them, to go into the tank,” Sanchez said. “But I tell you, they’ve come in and they’ve been great in meetings, they’ve been helping Armani out. When they get their opportunities, they’re competing. I love those guys, and at some point they probably will get an opportunity, and I’m very confident they’ll take advantage of it.”

Palandech has played 22 games, including six starts. He is known more for his feet than this arm, rushing for 652 yards and nine touchdowns in his two UNLV seasons. Palandech also has completed 49.8 percent of his passes for 1,441 yards and 14 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

“I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity I get, whether that’s early or late in the season,” Palandech said. “Even in camp, I’m taking every advantage I have, and you never know when your number’s going to be called, and I’ll be ready.”

Stanton, who began his college career at Nebraska, also is a good athlete who in his brief time in the lineup last season rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown. He completed 46.7 percent of his passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns, with six interceptions.

“I know I didn’t show my potential last year, not only with the way I played but how early I came out,” Stanton said. “I want to make sure that I’m healthy throughout the whole year. I want to be able to give my teammates everything I have.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.