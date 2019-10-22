78°F
UNLV’s Barney Cotton to undergo heart transplant Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2019 - 12:50 pm
 

Former UNLV offensive coordinator Barney Cotton is scheduled to undergo a heart transplant at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, coach Tony Sanchez said.

Cotton was the Rebels’ coordinator the past four seasons, but stepped aside in July so that he could be placed on a waiting list. He has been staying at his sister’s home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sanchez said that Cotton, 63, was placed a higher priority list, which sped the process.

“We’re praying it goes well,” Sanchez said. “Does it take? How does the body react? The next few weeks will be crucial, the next six months.”

Cotton told the Review-Journal in July that he hoped to return to coaching. “I always figured I was going to coach five, six, seven more years anyway,” he said at the time.

“The poor guy has gone through so much,” Sanchez said. “He’s an intense guy, but you get him away from football, and he’s a good guy.”

