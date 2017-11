UNLV’s season and bowl hopes ended Saturday with a 23-16 loss to what had been a two-win UNR team. Kelton Moore’s 1-yard touchdown run with 7:34 put the Wolf Pack in front for good.

UNLV Rebels defensive back Dalton Baker (33) returns the football and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno, Nevada, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs with the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with UNLV Rebels running back Tyree Jackson (26) during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Wyatt Demps (19) scores a touchdown during the first half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Wyatt Demps (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Andrew Celis (83), offensive lineman Sean Krepsz (64), offensive lineman Clifford Porter (65) and Nevada Wolf Pack offensive lineman Austin Corbett (73) during the first half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) carries the football against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of their game in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) carries the football against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of their game in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels defensive back Dalton Baker (33) returns the football and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels defensive back Dalton Baker (33) returns the football and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Brandon Presley (80) catches the football and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) throws the football before being tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive end Malik Reed (90) during the first half of their game in Reno Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

RENO — UNLV’s football season and bowl hopes ended Saturday with a 23-16 loss to what had been a two-win UNR team.

Kelton Moore’s 1-yard touchdown run with 7:34 put the Wolf Pack in front, and they turned back UNLV at the UNR 22-yard line, where Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers threw an incomplete pass on fourth down with 1:14 remaining.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.