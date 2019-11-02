UNLV’s bowl hopes end with 37-17 loss at Colorado State

Colorado State scored three touchdowns in the first quarter against UNLV on Saturday and ended the Rebels’ already small chances at bowl eligibility.

UNLV wide receiver Randal Grimes, bottom, is tackled after catching a pass for a first down by Colorado State cornerback Andre Neal in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado State kick returner Anthony Hawkins is congratulated after he ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado State quarterback Patrick O'Brien, left, is dragged down after a short gain by UNLV defensive back Sir Oliver Everett in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado State wide receiver Warren Jackson, top, pulls in a pass for a first down over UNLV defensive back Jericho Flowers in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado State quarterback Patrick O'Brien, front right, escapes the pocket to throw a pass as UNLV linebacker Javin White, front left, and defensive lineman Nick Dehdashtian pursue in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado State running back Marcus McElroy, left, bulls past UNLV defensive back Greg Francis to run for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado State safety Logan Stewart, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Ellison Hubbard after Stewart sacked UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado State safety Logan Stewart, front, reats after sacking UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back in handing UNLV a 37-17 loss Saturday at Canvas Stadium, mathematically ending the Rebels’ already small chances at bowl eligibility.

The Rebels (2-7, 0-5 Mountain West) have a bye before playing their final three games. They next play Hawaii on Nov. 16 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois issued a statement after last season saying she expected the Rebels to become bowl eligible. Now much of the focus shifts to the future of fifth-year coach Tony Sanchez.

Colorado State (4-5, 3-2) has beaten the Rebels seven consecutive times at home.

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad tied Omar Clayton’s 2008 school record with his fifth game in a row with at least two touchdown passes. Oblad completed 22 of 39 passes for 280 yards.

