UNLV Football

UNLV’s bowl hopes end with 37-17 loss at Colorado State

November 2, 2019 - 3:46 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2019 - 3:50 pm

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back in handing UNLV a 37-17 loss Saturday at Canvas Stadium, mathematically ending the Rebels’ already small chances at bowl eligibility.

The Rebels (2-7, 0-5 Mountain West) have a bye before playing their final three games. They next play Hawaii on Nov. 16 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois issued a statement after last season saying she expected the Rebels to become bowl eligible. Now much of the focus shifts to the future of fifth-year coach Tony Sanchez.

Colorado State (4-5, 3-2) has beaten the Rebels seven consecutive times at home.

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad tied Omar Clayton’s 2008 school record with his fifth game in a row with at least two touchdown passes. Oblad completed 22 of 39 passes for 280 yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

