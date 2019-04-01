UNLV’s Brandon Presley out next season with torn ACL

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Brandon Presley (80) is run out of bounds by USC Trojans cornerback Greg Johnson (9) during the first half of a football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Brandon Presley (80) makes a catch in the second quarter of the football game against Air Force Falcons at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Brandon Presley (80) makes a catch against Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Chris Wilcox (32) in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV senior wide receiver Brandon Presley will miss next season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Presley suffered the injury in practice Friday and will undergo surgery.

“It’s a big loss of for us,” coach Tony Sanchez said Monday.

Presley received a medical redshirt after missing nearly the entire 2016 season with a foot injury, so he has a traditional redshirt season available.

He led the Rebels last season with 35 catches for 434 yards and three touchdowns. This year before, Presley caught 34 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns.

“The big thing about Presley, he’s the backside post guy,” Sanchez said. “He’s that vertical threat. He’s the guy that runs those slants. He’s so savvy and has got so much experience. We’ve got some time to deal with it.”

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.