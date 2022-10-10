UNLV’s Brumfield listed as day-to-day ahead of Air Force game

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield left UNLV’s Friday night loss to San Jose State after the first quarter with head and ankles injuries.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is hit late on the sidelines by New Mexico Lobos linebacker Cody Moon (58) for a critical penalty late during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV’s quarterback situation is once again under question this week.

Rebel coach Marcus Arroyo announced Monday that starting quarterback Doug Brumfield is considered day-to-day with head and ankle injuries. The sophomore signal-caller left after the first quarter of UNLV’s game against San Jose State Friday and did not return as the Rebels lost 40-7.

“He’ll deal with our doctors until they clear him. Then we’ll be ready to roll,” Arroyo said. “But we’re going to make sure we get him back the right way. We’re not going to hurry him back.”

UNLV (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) returns to Allegiant Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday game against Air Force.

Sophomore Cameron Friel, the reigning Mountain West freshman of the year, and sophomore Harrison Bailey, a recent transfer from Tennessee, were both listed at starting quarterback in Brumfield’s absence.

Brumfield’s injury comes just as the sophomore was enjoying a breakout season. The 6-foot-5-inch left-handed quarterback had thrown for 1,231 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 68 percent of his passes through the first six games. He also rushed for 137 yards and five touchdowns.

This had been the first time Brumfield has played in more than three games in a single season. However, he struggled before he was removed Friday. He completed just one of his six pass attempts for eight yards in the loss to San Jose State.

Arroyo wasn’t sure exactly which hit knocked his quarterback out of the game. Brumfield was sacked early, then took a hard shove from a San Jose State defender as he neared the sideline and threw the ball out of bounds.

He was slow to get up after both hits. Arroyo said he’d need to see Brumfield demonstrate total control of the offense and be fully convinced of his quarterback’s health before he considered making him available for Saturday’s game.

“Can he make clear and concise decisions, both for the play and for himself?” Arroyo said. “The latter is probably the most important. Can he defend himself?”

Friel took over for Brumfield Friday and had a fairly productive game after being called on with short notice. The sophomore quarterback passed for 153 yards and a touchdown while completing 15 of his 22 pass attempts. He also had two nice throws to junior wide receiver Senika McKie, including a 14-yard touchdown pass.

However, a fumble on Friel’s second snap of the game immediately led to a San Jose State touchdown which put UNLV down 20-0.

While the Rebels wait to see who will be under center Saturday against the Falcons (4-2, 1-2), running back Aidan Robbins voiced his confidence in all of the UNLV quarterbacks. He also said the team was proud of Friel for stepping up.

“Cam’s a warrior,” Robbins said. “He’s resilient. We’ve got three great quarterbacks in that room. All three of them can play at any time.”

