UNLV Football

UNLV’s Charles Williams named to Doak Walker watch list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2020 - 10:57 am
 
Updated July 15, 2020 - 11:28 am

UNLV senior running back Charles Williams was named Wednesday to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the best running back in college football.

In 2019, Williams became the fourth player from UNLV to win the Mountain West’s rushing title, logging 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He topped 100 yards in six games last season and ranks seventh in school history with 2,445 career rushing yards.

Former Brigham Young running back Luke Staley is the lone player from the Mountain West to win the award, claiming the honor in 2001. Other notable Doak Walker Award winners include LaDainian Tomlinson, Reggie Bush and Derrick Henry.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

