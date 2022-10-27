UNLV’s Courtney Reese was ready when opportunity knocked

Junior running back Courtney Reese was one of UNLV’s few bright spots against Notre Dame, rushing for 142 yards on 11 carries against the Fighting Irish.

Junior running back Courtney Reese thought he was in the clear. Then he heard the defender breathing behind him.

Five minutes into UNLV’s 44-21 loss to Notre Dame Saturday, the Rebels started a drive from their own 25-yard line. The first play was an outside zone run to the left. As Reese took the handoff from quarterback Cameron Friel, he saw a massive hole open between left tackle Daviyon McDaniel and left guard Preston Nichols.

However, instead of bursting through the obvious gap, Reese squeezed through a crease between Nichols and center Leif Fautanu. Then he was off to the races, leaving the Notre Dame safety in his dust.

“Seen the hole and burst through it,” Reese said. “It was just me and the safety, I made a move and then I was just trying to get to the end zone.”

He didn’t make it. Reese was dragged down by two Fighting Irish defenders on Notre Dame’s one-yard line, but the 74-yard rush set up UNLV’s first touchdown. Reese was one of the few bright spots for the Rebels, racking up 142 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Filling in for injured starting running back Aidan Robbins, Reese was the Rebels’ most productive offensive player at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Rebels are on a bye this week. They return to Mountain West play at 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 5, when they play at San Diego State.

“It was truly a blessing, couldn’t have wanted more” Reese said. “I get to tell my kids — as coach says — I had a hell of a game at Notre Dame.”

Reese has had a challenging season. He played in all 12 games last season, but was behind Charles Williams on the running back depth chart. Then, during the offseason, UNLV added Robbins via the transfer portal.

The former Louisville running back was named the starter before the season began and quickly proved his worth by scoring eight touchdowns in the first five games. Propelled in part by Robbins, the Rebels sprinted out to a 4-1 start. Reese only had 24 carries during that stret

“It brought me down a little bit,” Reese said. “But I really couldn’t look at it like that. I just had to keep pressing, keep working.”

Putting his head down and continuing to improve has been Reese’s approach. It impressed running backs coach Scott Baumgartner, who said the junior running back has been the definition of a team-first player, accepting his role but continuing to push himself.

“He does a great job,” Baumgartner said. “He can catch the ball. He can run. He can return punts or kickoffs or all those things. He just wants the chance to compete, and he does that every day with us.”

Reese’s admitted he hasn’t always had discipline which helped him be prepared for Notre Dame. Watching Williams for three years gave the junior running back the template for the amount of extra work required to be a lead back, and competing with Robbins during fall camp gave the Florida native the motivation to make that step.

So when Robbins went down with a knee injury during UNLV’s loss to Air Force Oct. 15, Reese was ready. The junior had a 47-yard rush to go along with his 74-yard run against the Irish. Both led to UNLV touchdowns.

With Robbins potentially available after the bye week, the Rebels may have a potent running back tandem for the final stretch.

“When I get in, I try to take advantage of every opportunity that’s given to me,” Reese said. “Make the most of it.”

