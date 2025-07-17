94°F
UNLV Football

UNLV’s Dan Mullen speaks at Mountain West football media days — WATCH LIVE

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen blows on a whistle during a team practice in Las Vegas, Thu ...
UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen blows on a whistle during a team practice in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 10:54 am
 

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen talked to the media Thursday at the Mountain West media days at Circa.

Mullen is preparing for his first season as the Rebels’ coach. UNLV begins practice next week and opens its season Aug. 23 against Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

