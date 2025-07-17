UNLV’s Dan Mullen speaks at Mountain West football media days — WATCH LIVE

Dan Mullen, who is preparing for his first season as UNLV’s football coach, talked to the media Thursday at the Mountain West media days at Circa.

College Sports Chaos: 5 schools are leaving the MW. What does that mean for UNLV?

Mountain West preseason football poll released during media days at Circa

College Sports Chaos: Graney — MW, Pac-12 forgot to check their egos at the door

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen blows on a whistle during a team practice in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen talked to the media Thursday at the Mountain West media days at Circa.

Mullen is preparing for his first season as the Rebels’ coach. UNLV begins practice next week and opens its season Aug. 23 against Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.