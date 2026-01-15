UNLV’s Dan Mullen wins football coach of the year award
UNLV coach Dan Mullen is the recipient of the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach of the Year award, the Football Writers Association of America announced.
The award is given annually to a head coach who demonstrates an exemplary transition during the first year leading a program.
The trophy is named for Spurrier, a former Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer.
Mullen will be honored at a reception Feb. 23 in Gainesville, Florida.
He is the first UNLV coach to win the award since it was established in 2002.
Mullen directed the Rebels to a 10-4 record that included a first-place and top-seeded finish in the Mountain West.
It led to a spot in the league championship game and a trip to the Frisco Bowl.
After leading the team to its first 6-0 start since 1974, his 10 wins were the most ever by a UNLV first-year coach.
UNLV’s 5-1 record at Allegiant Stadium produced the best home winning percentage since 2000.
