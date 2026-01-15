UNLV’s Dan Mullen wins football coach of the year award

UNLV coach Dan Mullen is the recipient of the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach of the Year award, the Football Writers Association of America announced.

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen argues with an official against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV’s Dan Mullen has been named winner of the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach of the Year award, the Football Writers Association of America announced Thursday.

The award is given annually to a head coach who demonstrates an exemplary transition during the first year leading a program.

The trophy is named for Spurrier, a former Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer.

Mullen will be honored at a reception Feb. 23 in Gainesville, Florida.

He is the first UNLV coach to win the award since it was established in 2002.

Mullen directed the Rebels to a 10-4 record that included a first-place and top-seeded finish in the Mountain West.

It led to a spot in the league championship game and a trip to the Frisco Bowl.

After leading the team to its first 6-0 start since 1974, his 10 wins were the most ever by a UNLV first-year coach.

UNLV’s 5-1 record at Allegiant Stadium produced the best home winning percentage since 2000.

