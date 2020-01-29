UNLV’s Darran Williams in stable condition after heart attack

UNLV running back Darran Williams is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack during a Tuesday morning workout. He is being treated at a Las Vegas hospital.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez, left, congratulates running back Darran Williams (34) on his score versus Southern Utah during the second half at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Darran Williams is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack during a Tuesday morning workout.

Williams’ father, Keith, posted the news on Facebook, according to The Oklahoman, a daily newspaper in Oklahoma City. That post was not available on Keith Williams’ public Facebook profile.

UNLV released a statement that did not identify Williams by name, but acknowledged a player “had a medical episode” while warming up for a team workout.

”He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side,” the statement read. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.”

Williams played in five games as a junior last season, rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Attempts to reach his parents were unsuccessful.

Keith Williams reportedly posted that his son was going to be put in a medically induced coma for 72 hours before testing to diagnose the cause of the heart attack.

Darran Williams, who turned 22 on Monday, transferred last year from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. He rushed for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018 and was named the Southwest Junior College Football Conference offensive MVP.

Williams played high school football at Edmond (Oklahoma) Santa Fe. He rushed for 5,324 yards and 64 touchdowns in three seasons.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.