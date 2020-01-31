UNLV’s Darran Williams out of coma, responding well, father says

Keith Williams said his son, Darran, is making progress after suffering a heart attack Tuesday. He also cautioned that Darran Williams was “not out of the woods.”

Darran Williams (Josh Hawkins/UNLV Creative Services)

UNLV running back Darran Williams is out of his coma and “responding to all commands,” his father, Keith Williams, said Thursday.

Darran Williams had a heart attack Tuesday during an offseason team workout.

“He’s aware of what happened,” the elder Williams said. “They’re going to run some more tests, but so far he’s been responding.”

Keith Williams said he didn’t know how long his son would be hospitalized.

Darran Williams was supposed to be in a 72-hour medically induced coma, but was awakened a little sooner. Though that represented progress, Keith Williams cautioned that his son was “still not out of the woods.”

Darran Williams has been surrounded by family and initially thought upon waking that he was back in Oklahoma where’s he from, his dad said.

Keith Williams said that Darran suffered the heart attack while doing “some small sprints.” Without being asked, he said “the school’s not at fault.”

He praised athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, the coaches and the trainers for their response and follow-up attention.

“We appreciate the community with the prayers,” Keith Williams said. “The school has done an exceptional job.”

As a junior last season, Darran Williams played in five games and rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Darran Williams, who turned 22 on Monday, transferred last year from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. He rushed for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018 and was named the Southwest Junior College Football Conference offensive MVP.

At Edmond (Oklahoma) Santa Fe, Darran Williams rushed for 5,324 yards and 64 touchdowns in three seasons.

