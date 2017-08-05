UNLV’s defense stands out during Friday’s football practice

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez said he was especially pleased with the defense in Friday morning’s practice. He also was disappointed by the number of dropped passes by the receivers.

Saturday’s UNLV football practice report from Rebel Park:

Tony’s take

Coach Tony Sanchez on the fourth day of training camp:

“There’s been some good give and take at different times today. It’s the first time we worked high red, low red, so basically 20-yard line in, 10-yard line in. The defense did a really good job, kind of got after the offense today. So that’s good. You love to see that.

“You’ve got to get a little bit more consistent. It seemed like when the quarterbacks threw a good ball, we had some drops in there today. We’ve got to eliminate that. It’s too experienced of a group to be dropping balls. When you’ve got a quarterback (redshirt freshman Armani Rogers) trying to find himself, find his rhythm, you don’t want that to happen. But on the flip side, I thought the defense did a great job. That defensive front seven has been really, really good. (Junior defensive end) Jameer Outsey has been a tremendous addition to that group.”

Notes

— UNLV goes into full pads on Sunday for the first time, meaning tackling finally will take place.

“I expect tomorrow to have a lot of high emotion,” Sanchez said. “People are going to have to be really mature because it’s the first time we’ve done it. But I expect it to be highly competitive.”

— The Rebels also will practice at Sam Boyd Stadium for the first time. Sanchez said he wanted the players to get the experience of being under the lights.

With the practice beginning at 7 p.m., that means the team will have about a day and a half of rest before suiting up again.

“With the elongation of camp and it being a week longer, you’ve really got to be careful of keeping their legs, keeping them fresh and keeping them ready to go,” Sanchez said.

— Not including the players who already have high expectations, Sanchez singled out these players through the first four days — freshman running back Tariq Hollandsworth, freshman wide receiver Drew Tejchman, Outsey, freshman offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun, senior defensive tackle Kolo Uasike, freshman linebacker Farrell Hester II of Bishop Gorman High School, freshman linebacker Spencer Katoanga, sophomore cornerback Jericho Flowers and senior safety Chauncey Scissum.

