UNLV’s first 2 football games to be streamed online

UNLV’s season opener against Southern Utah on Aug. 31 will be streamed on unlvrebels.com, and the Sept. 7 game against Arkansas State on Facebook.

UNLV QB Armani Rogers (1) breaks free for a long run during their first major scrimmage of football training camp at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV’s first two football games will be streamed online.

The Mountain West Network will stream through unlvrebels.com the Aug. 31 opener against Southern Utah, and Facebook will stream the Sept. 7 game against Arkansas State.

Both games will be at Sam Boyd Stadium.

