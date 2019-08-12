103°F
UNLV Football

UNLV’s first 2 football games to be streamed online

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2019 - 3:48 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2019 - 4:06 pm

UNLV’s first two football games will be streamed online.

The Mountain West Network will stream through unlvrebels.com the Aug. 31 opener against Southern Utah, and Facebook will stream the Sept. 7 game against Arkansas State.

Both games will be at Sam Boyd Stadium.

