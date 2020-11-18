79°F
UNLV Football

UNLV’s football game at Colorado State canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2020 - 1:03 pm
 
UNLV Rebels players take the field to face the Nevada Wolf Pack before the first half of their ...
UNLV Rebels players take the field to face the Nevada Wolf Pack before the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football game for Saturday against Colorado State has been canceled, sources confirmed Wednesday.

No reason was given, but several college football games have been canceled this season because of positive COVID-19 tests.

This is the first cancellation of a UNLV game and the second for Colorado State.

The Mountain West also announced Thursday’s game between Wyoming and Utah State has been canceled, bringing the total to about a dozen from around the country this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

